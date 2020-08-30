Registrations to go paperless soon in Telangana

Revenue from user charges increases in Stamps and Registrations department by over Rs 12 crore

Hyderabad: With the introduction of cashless transactions to obtain e-Challans, the Stamps and Registration Department earned Rs 28 crore through user charges during the financial year of 2019-20. This resulted in an increase of over Rs 12 crore against Rs 16 crore of user charges earned during the previous fiscal of 2018-19 through e-Challans.

Earlier, citizens were forced to visit banks to obtain demand drafts towards payment of e-Challans. However, the cashless transaction were introduced about a year ago improving revenue earned through e-Challans considerably.

The e-Challans were mandated for obtaining certified copies, encumbrance certificates, sale deeds, gift deeds, mortgage, release deed, Hindu Marriage registrations and special marriage registrations among others from the Stamps and Registration department.

The Stamps and Registration Department earned more than Rs 6,300 crore revenue during the 2019-20 fiscal. Though the revenues had sufferred severely during the lockdown, there has been an improvement in the situation after relaxing the restrictions and permitting land registrations and other activities in strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. The department has mopped up around Rs 645 crore since April 1 this financial year.

Following the successful implementation of the e-Challan and cashless transaction systems, the authorities are now planning to expedite paperless registration process suggested by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Under the proposed system, citizens should log-in to the Stamps and Registration Department’s website to submit necessary documents for registration of lands. Upon payment of necessary fee, the authorities will fix a time slot for the land owners to visit the nearby sub-registrar office to register their documents.

