Regular health screening for stranded foreigners in Telangana

By | Published: 12:09 am 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: Many foreign nationals, who have been stranded in Hyderabad since the lockdown began, are being extended all support including regular health checkups by the State government.

While a good number of them have already been flown back to their countries, others are still awaiting their turn to head back to their native places. The stranded foreigners include citizens of Italy, United States, Australia, Iran, Lebanon, Turkey, Sudan, Vietnam, Canada, Spain and a few others.

Embassies of the different countries are making necessary arrangements to help their citizens fly back home. On Thursday, a large group of US nationals are slated to fly back to the US from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.

While many are put up in different hotels in the city, a few are residing with their friends and relatives. The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is ensuring their well-being and organising regular health checkups.

These foreign nationals had come to the city on different purposes. While some of them were here as tourists, others were professionals associated with different jobs. Their wellbeing including security is being monitored constantly and all support is being extended in case they need any assistance, a senior TSTDC official said.

A nodal officer has been appointed and entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the wellbeing of the foreign nationals and tracking their health status. After conducting health checkups, the certificates are being shared with the State government as well, the official said.

TSTDC is maintaining all the data, including date of arrival in the city, their prior travel history, their current accommodation, contact numbers, permanent address etc. The idea is to extend hospitality to foreign nationals till all arrangements are made to fly them back to their countries.

Over 700 US nationals have already flown back to their respective places from Hyderabad since the lockdown. The United Kingdom too is flying its nationals back home while other countries are also making similar arrangements, an official from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said.

“On Thursday, many US nationals will be flying back to US from Hyderabad via Mumbai and arrangements are being made accordingly,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .