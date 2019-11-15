Regular tests can save lives from breast cancer: Tamilisai Soundararajan

By | Published: 10:04 pm

Hyderabad: Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday stressed the need for regular diagnostic tests for woman that could go a long way in saving their lives from breast cancer.

In the past 40 years, unequivocal evidence has been collected from prospective, randomized controlled trials and from evaluation of service screening that early detection of breast cancer is associated with a significant reduction in risk of dying from breast cancer, she said.

Speaking at the inaugural of 7th annual conference on Breast Imaging Society of India (BISICON-2019), the Governor said that it was time to focus on the combination of early diagnosis and therapy, instead of viewing them as independent, or worse, as competing interests.

For each breast cancer death prevented by screening, a woman would be spared the terminal stages of the disease and she would gain an average of 16.5 life years. The revolution in detecting breast cancer in its early phase should be considered a major medical accomplishment.

Over 500 radiologists who sub-specialise in breast imaging from across India and countries from South Asia are participating in the conference.

