Regularisation of SCCL lands: applications verification to begin on Nov 1

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Kothagudem: The process of verifying applications submitted for regularisation of SCCL lands as per the provisions of GO 76 would begin on November 1, informed MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao.

Speaking to the press here on Tuesday, he said following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s approval, the last date has been extended till December 31. The coal belt area residents who have not applied for regularisation of their lands could submit the applications at local tahsildar office.

The verification of applications submitted by September 30 would formally be launched on Nov 1, the MLA said, adding that residents who encroached SCCL lands should make use of the opportunity provided by the TRS government and regularise their lands.

Venkateswar Rao advised the residents not to trust middlemen as the entire process of regularisation would be transparent and there was no need to pay money to anyone for the purpose.

If anyone demands money, the residents should call Kothagudem Collectorate control room dialing 08744241950. For any queries regarding the regularisation process, the public should visit tahsildar office, he suggested.

ZP Vice-Chairman K Chandrashekar Rao, RDO Swarnalatha, tahsildar Mujahiddin were present.

