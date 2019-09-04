‘Regularisation of SCCL lands most important decision’

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Kothagudem: MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao on Wednesday complained that some television news channels were targeting him intentionally with an intent to defame him.

Speaking to the press here, he said even as he was trying to make serious efforts to develop the Kothagudem constituency and deliver long-pending demands, some with vested interests were trying to target him.

He said that regularisation of SCCL lands at Kothagudem was his utmost priority and that was why he appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to issue GO 76.

Issuing the GO was the most important decision taken by the State government as it addressed the long-pending issue of regularisation of SCCL lands occupied by locals giving them complete rights over the lands.

He said in a revolutionary decision, the government decided to regularise lands free of cost for BPL families and to collect nominal costs from others. Most importantly, in the latest decision, it was decided to regularise the lands that did not have door numbers but had a house built on them, he added.

Venkateswar Rao said house owners who did not have door numbers must submit applications to the Kothagudem Municipal Commissioner by September 20 seeking to allot door numbers.

The municipal staff would allot house numbers on a war-footing after which the residents could apply for regularisation of their lands. However, the owners of vacant lands were not eligible for regularisation of the lands. But they could apply for permissions for the construction of houses and that the permissions would be given within 15 days, the MLA said.

He thanked the Chief Minister for issuing the GO that enabled thousands of residents in Kothagudem to gain rights over the lands they were living on. Municipal Commissioner A Sampath Kumar was present.

