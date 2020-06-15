Regulated farming is farmer-centric with multiple benefits: CM KCR

By | Published: 8:13 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said regulated farming being implemented by the State government was in tune with the revolutionary changes that the agriculture sector in the State was undergoing and not just designed for a particular season or crop.

Speaking at a high level review meeting on agriculture at Pragathi Bhavan here, the Chief Minister said: “Regulated farming has multiple benefits. This is not limited to one season or a crop. We have come up with idea with clear vision of the future. We have drafted the policy by considering the changes that are going to take place in different aspects of farming including that of procurement of paddy and have come up with solutions.” He said the State came up with the agricultural policy with the farmer as its focal point.

“Telangana has overcome power shortages and the irrigation projects are nearing completion, transforming the State into a robust agriculture economy. This Yasangi, the FCI procured 1.15 crore metric tons of paddy from all over the country and Telangana contributed 64 lakh tons out of the total,” he said, adding that the share of Telangana stood at 55 per cent. The Chief Minister mentioned that the FCI Chairman himself had acknowledged the achievement of the State.

He said that Telangana through this achievement had shown that farmers of the State are capable of reaching dizzying heights when provided with the essential inputs and are no less than anyone else in the country. “During the rule of combined AP, they heckled us that we don’t know how to rule ourselves, that the farmers of the region can’t cultivate, the State will face darkness with power shortages, and the farmers will face troubles. But Telangana not only progressed but became a State with progressive agriculture which was proven by the bumper production of paddy this year,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the State will bring 1.3 crore acres of land under cultivation with the addition of Kaleshwaram, Sitarama and Palamuru lifts in the coming days. “As a result there will be bumper crops and yields . keeping that in mind we have introduced the regulated farming concept, this will lay a strong foundation for the bright future of agriculture in the State,” K Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Giving the example of Punjab which one has achieved great levels of productivity in agriculture, the Chief Minister pointed out that the State has failed to continue the trend because it failed to implement the regulate farming resulting in Punjab Disaster. “We have studied the case of Punjab and come with the regulated farming concept , with aim not to repeat the same mistakes,” he said.

Enlisting the benefits of the Regulated Farming the Chief Minister said that the farmers will undertake only those crops that have demand in the market restricting problems of procurement and MSP. Change of cropping pattern will also save the soil and its nutrients keeping the soil fertile. Cultivation of the same crop year after year allows pests and bacterial to grow and a change of crop will help reduce the risk of pestilence. Similarly water stagnation will reduce, and also reduces chances of a spike in PH values .

The Chief Minister also anticipated that the farmers will also recognize the need to use fertilizers judiciously. “If the fertilizer is not applied properly there is a chance of precipitation off the nutrients in the soil. Hence the farmers must also learn that they can reduce the risk phosphate precipitation by applying Phosphate Soluble Bacteria ,” he said. The regulated farming will bring these kind of knowledge close to the farmers.

He added that the new system will educate farmers on the uses of staggered arrival of produce at procurement centers, protection of soil fertility, ability to analyze agricultural markets and research. “Along with becoming a agricultural State the State also should develop allied fields such as milling and food processing. The State is mulling to establish food processing SEZs in the Stat in a big way, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .