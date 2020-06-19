Regulated farming will be trend-setter in country: KTR

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT, Industries and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday said the regulated farming policy being implemented by the State government from this Vaanakalam would emerge as a trend-setter for the country in agriculture.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao designed the innovative farming process putting an end to out-dated cultivation practice only to ensure that farmers in the State reap more profits, the Minister said, adding that the new cultivation system was aimed at dissuading farmers going in for the same crop since water was available in plenty following the completion of irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Stating that middlemen can exploit farmers if all of them cultivate the same crop, he said the Chief Minister’s intention was to protect the interests of farmers and provide minimum support price (MSP) to them by suggesting cultivation of market-driven crops that would bring better profits. Rama Rao was addressing the Zilla Parishad general body meeting in Sircilla.

Under regulated farming, there will be three stages such as sowing, growing and purchasing after harvesting. Beside Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, all other facilities including free power, water, seeds and fertilizers will be provided to farmers. “No other Chief Minister in the 70 years of history of the country has provided Rythu Bandhu to farmers beside Rythu Bima to protect the interests of the kin of deceased farmers,” he said.

Stating that storage capacity of godowns has also been enhanced to 25 lakh metric tons from 4 lakh metric tons, the Minister said earlier, there was shortage of agriculture officers in the State. A total of 2,602 Agriculture Extension Officers (AEO) were recruited. AEOs were allocated by making 5,000 acres as an agriculture cluster. It was possible to provide more benefits to farmers if AEOs, Rythu Bandhu Samithis and farmers were worked jointly.

In order to unite farmers, Rythu Vedikas are being constructed across the State, the Minister said and informed to provide all modern facilities in Vedikas. Except Chandrashekhar Rao, no Chief Minister in the country has designed such a comprehensive plan right from sowing of crop to procurement and shifting it to godowns, he stressed.

Rama Rao said farmers across the State were coming forward to sow crops by following regulated farming method since they were strongly believe in the Chief Minister. It was the responsibility of ZPTCs and MPPs to provide Rythu Bandhu to each farmer, he said and asked them to get aware of variety of crops to be sowed in their areas by July 15. The Minister warned to take action against officials if they fail to achieve the targets of the government.

Water revolution comes true with KLIS: KTR

Rama Rao said the dream of a water revolution in Telangana State had become a reality with the completion Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Godavari water from a height of 82 metres above the sea level at Medigadda has been taken to Kondapochamma Reservoir located at 618 metres height by completing the multi-staged lift irrigation project within four years, he said, adding that subsequently four other revolutions including a second green revolution had materialised in the State.

Referring to the comments of Food Corporation of India Chairman DV Prasad that 63 per cent of paddy was procured from Telangana, Rama Rao said it was a classic example of the second green revolution. “It was made possible only because of the commitment of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” the Minister said.

Terming Mid Manair Reservoir as a junction for Kaleshwaram project, Rama Rao said MMD and Ananthasagar Reservoirs were completed with the hard work by Irrigation, Revenue and other officials and cooperation from public representatives.

As a result, the groundwater table in the district has scaled up to six metres height. 2019 batch IAS officers undergoing training at Mussoorie have been asked to study the district water management system.

The face of the drought prone district has been changed with the completion of MMD, and Ananthasagar reservoirs, he said and thanked the farmers of 15 villages for donating their lands for the benefit of lakhs of farmers. Earlier, Rama Rao started desilting works of Upper Manair feeder channels and laid foundation for construction of Rythu Vedhika at Kollamaddi.

Minister also resumed silt removing works of Narmala Reservoir canals in Ghambiraopet mandal. Works were taken up under Mahtma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Interacting with MGNREGS workers, the Minister advised them to take precautions to protect themselves from Covid-19 while attending the works.

