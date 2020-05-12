Regulated paddy farming in TS from Vanakalam season this year: CM KCR

By | Published: 7:47 pm 7:50 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took the decision to cultivate crops in a regulated manner in the State with the sole aim of benefiting the farmers. Accordingly, farmers must take up paddy cultivation in a regulated manner from upcoming Vanakalam season itself as per directions from the State government. The Chief Minister will hold a video conference with the field level officers to discuss the issues in this regard on May 15.

Chandrashekhar Rao held a high level review meeting on crop colonies and cultivation of alternative crops at Pragati Bhavan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister observed that agriculture continues to be a major livelihood for majority citizens in the State as well as the country. But while farmers are not getting remunerative price for their crop, he stated that people were shelling out huge amount to purchase essential commodities. He emphasised the need to rethink and come up with a new strategy to making agriculture profitable for farmers.

“Unfortunately, none of the political parties which led the governments in India in the past made no focused attempts on improving agriculture. However, the Telangana State government have been making numerous efforts to improve the conditions in agriculture. Besides resolving all pending problems, we are bringing reforms to change the entire manner in which cultivation was taken up earlier,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that there was no other option but promote alternative crops through crop colonies to ensure survival of farmers in the country. He attributed lack of remunerative price for crops to cultivation of the same crop by all farmers with prior planning. “Farmers must cultivate crops to meet the market demand. I have been suggesting this for the past 20 years to different national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Radhamohan Singh but none acted on it. It is time that we take the leap,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .