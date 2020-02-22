Regulating IVF clinics

Published: 12:00 am 8:45 pm

The Central government’s nod for the Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill is a welcome development as it helps in regulating the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) clinics mushrooming across the country. Once the Bill becomes a law, it would lead to the creation of national and State level boards to lay down a code of conduct for people working at such clinics besides determining minimum standards of infrastructure, laboratory, diagnostic equipment and expert manpower to be employed by ART clinics and banks. In combination with the recently-introduced surrogacy Bill and amendments to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the new legislation will go a long way in protecting the reproductive rights and choices of women. At present, there are nearly 1,900 ART clinics and ART banks. Since registration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is voluntary now, many clinics operate under the radar and offer questionable treatment methods. There is a need to regulate the ART services to protect the affected women and children from exploitation. The donor needs to be supported by an insurance cover and protected from multiple embryo implantation while children born through ART should be provided all rights equivalent to biological children. The advances in assisted reproductive technologies must be seen as a boon for the couples unable to conceive naturally. Though India has a rich history of employing assisted reproductive technologies, being home to the world’s second test-tube baby, the unregulated growth of IVF clinics has resulted in unethical practices.

The size of the ART market is expected to touch $45 billion by 2026. India has become one of the major global centres of the fertility industry, with reproductive medical tourism becoming a significant activity. This has also introduced a plethora of legal, ethical and social issues. But, the standardisation of protocols and reporting is still inadequate. The new legislation will help curb commercial exploitation by putting in place a national registry to maintain a central database and assist the national board in its functioning. While addressing the changing social contexts and technological advances, there is an attempt to provide the right framework for the growth of this sector. The new Act will also make genetic testing of the embryo mandatory before implantation for the benefit of the child born through ART, besides streamlining cryopreservation processes for sperm, oocytes and embryo. A major benefit of the legislation, expected to be passed by Parliament in the coming Budget session, would be the regulation of the ART services in the country. Consequently, infertile couples will be more confident about the ethical practices in ART clinics. The Bill also proposes stringent punishment for those who practise sex selection and indulge in sale of human embryos.

