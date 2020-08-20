Regulating social media

Published: 12:00 am 6:26 pm

The raging political storm over Facebook’s alleged bias in checking the hateful content on its platform has brought into focus the need for social media platforms to work closely with the local regulatory authorities and raise their standards to remain agnostic to ideologies. The social media platform is in the eye of the storm over alleged violations of its own anti-hate norms. The crux of the allegation, which first appeared in a ‘Wall Street Journal’ report, is that its leadership in India had cast aside the moderation guidelines for the sake of promoting business interests. With social media companies having strict guidelines on what can be posted on their platforms, one would expect that hate messages and objectionable posts would invite quick action. But, the report in WSJ quoted the current and former Facebook employees saying that the company went soft on Hindutva elements and BJP members over their controversial posts. The latest scandal is reminiscent of the furore over the Cambridge Analytica scam three years ago involving illegal harvesting and manipulation of public data by political parties. A string of allegations against Facebook has triggered a war of words between the BJP and the Congress and revived suspicions over the flawed filters being used by the social media giant while policing the objectionable content. An unchecked spread of derogatory content on social media platforms can create chaos and trigger unrest. There have been several such instances in India where organised groups spread rumours to incite violence.

Incendiary social media videos and viral fake news have triggered riots and lynchings in several parts of the country. As a responsible media company, Facebook must fulfil all the legal, regulatory and ethical obligations that are applied to any publisher. Like any traditional media, the social networking behemoth has all the characteristics of editorial discernment in how its algorithm curates news feeds and its staffers exercise editing control over fake news and hate content. Clearly, these algorithms have loopholes that need to be fixed to make the platform truly neutral. There must be a level playing field for all shades of public opinion to be expressed on the platform. No doubt, there is a strong case for subjecting social media giants to rigorous regulatory scrutiny in view of their growing influence on society. A parliamentary committee on Information Technology, headed by Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, has rightly decided to seek explanation from Facebook about the alleged violations in content control. The company’s India policy chief Ankhi Das has been accused of favouring the ruling party and encouraging dubious practices. The social media giant must do more to clear the air and demonstrate its neutrality.

