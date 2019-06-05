Regulatory compliance can reduce bad loans

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Strta Consulting Services co-founder Shailesh Shah has worked for over 30 years leading organisations and consulting/investment banking firms over a wide range of industries on strategic, operational, finance and organisational issues. As JSW Group president, Shah led a billion-dollar portfolio in energy, aluminium, cement and IT/BPO services. He was also involved with the World Economic Forum, leading efforts in strategy, technology and governance. In an exclusive interview with Y V Phani Raj, Shah shares his views on critical issues that concern Indian economy and industry.

Bad loans in banking

India is sitting on a pile of $300 billion bad loans. Government, industry, RBI (regulator), banks and investment banks are the five stakeholders who are involved in the resolution of non-performing assets (NPAs). The role of RBI and the government is to fuel economy and bring in greater governance so that leakage that caused in cases such as Videocon, Kingfisher or Jet Airways will not happen. We need to figure out a smarter way for industry to comply better in a way it doesn’t hurt industry’s growth. For instance, non-compliance to GST by the industry is forming a sort of NPA in the future and industry should keep a check on such practices. Banking sector per se needs certain reforms. This is where industry, government and RBI should work together and sort out issues. We need to address the issue at its roots as the basic construct has a problem.

Stressed assets and sectors

Real estate is the largest affected sector in terms of stress, both commercial and residential, because of the changes in policies such as Real Estate (Regulation and Development Act (RERA). Recovery is on the path. Centre’s focus on reducing interest rates, improving financial transparency and bringing rationalisation in realty prices could help but may take more than five years.

Insolvency scenario

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code implementation is in the right direction. On a scale of 10, we are at five, in terms of what all needs to be done from an insolvency perspective. Several countries have done better. In the path of Make in India, industry should be given an elbow room to take on global players. Telangana has set a right example in handholding industry to ensure there is adequate growth. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has encouraged solar sector to ensure consistent power supply in the State. This has also helped industry immensely.

Trouble in aviation

The situation is scary in the Indian aviation sector. Of the 27 airlines that were born in India since 1985, only six have survived. Aviation is a capital intensive industry. The way railway companies have seen closure in the UK in the past, aviation sector has suffered in India. Transportation sector is a challenging sector and there is very little money. Looking at the way things are shaping up, Jet Airways may not be allowed to be merged with Air India.

US-China trade war

The trade war is going to hit the developed economies more than other nations. The world is leading towards a minor recession because of the trade war as well as the surge in oil prices. Moody’s and Citi are predicting surge in oil prices, which is not going to be good for global economy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.