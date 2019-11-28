Rehabilitation centre inaugurated in Nirmal

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated a centre belonging to Shantinikethan rehabilitation Institute for the Mentally Retarded and Hearing Handicapped Academy (SIMRHHA), founded by a voluntary organisation at Kondapur village in Nirmal mandal on Thursday.

Indrakaran Reddy was in all praise for the members of the voluntary organisation. He said that the contributions to the mentally retarded by the Non-Resident of India, who was driving force behind the home, were laudable. He opined that serving hands were mightier than praying lips. He stated that the mentally challenged deserve respect. He was felicitated by organisers of the home.

Dr Uppu Krishnamraju, director of Shantinikethan expressed gratitude to the Minister for extending his support in operating the centre. He recalled that Reddy had granted Rs 1 lakh to it in the past. He thanked him for gracing the occasion and for encouraging the voluntary organisation in serving the needy.

Pannela Janardhan, a native of remote Singapur village in Khanapur mandal, founded the SIMRHHA at Kondapaur, 2 kilo meters away from Nirmal in 2001. He is currently residing in the United States of America (USA), working as a consultant psychologist. He appointed Chenagarapu Chinnaiah, a resident of Nirmal town for looking after the academy.

Farmers Agriculture Coordination Committee chairman K Ramkishan Reddy, Nirmal Mandal Parishad President Rameshwar Reddy, founder of Shantinikethan Pannela Janardhan, director Shanigarapu Chinnaiah, prinicipal Sai Prasad, teachers Rekha and many others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.