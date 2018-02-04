Reigning Table Tennis national champion Sharath honoured

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Achanta Sharath Kamal, who recently won the national table tennis championship for the record-equalling eighth time, was felicitated by the Anandnagar Welfare Association Sports Academy here on Saturday.

The Chennai-based paddler, who was in town to compete in the inter-unit PSPB tournament, was lauded by former players from the city. Speaking at the function, AWA president A Narasimha Rao said that it was an honour to felicitate the Telugu player who achieved great heights by winning several international medals for the country.

He further added that Kamal’s father Srinivasa Rao was a good player and had to move to Chennai because of his job. “Kamal’s father has started an academy and produced several international players. I know Sharath from many years and his hard work and dedication is the result why he is so successful. His respect to other players, coaches and towards the game is inspirational also,” he added.

Former national champion and the only paddler from the State to receive the Arjuna Award, Mir Khasim Ali, also heaped praises on the paddler. “Most of the people remember only his national titles. But his international titles at the Commonwealth Games have been far more impressive. He has also surpassed Kamlesh Mehta’s record by achieving the career-best ranking of World No.32 which is a great achievement,” he reminisced.

Triple hockey Olympian Mukesh Kumar too echoed the similar feelings saying that to win so many titles requires immense dedication and hard work. “He is a three-time Olympian, Arjuna awardee and eight-time national champion. These achievements speak volumes about him.“

Sharath Kamal said that he was honoured to be felicitated by great players from yesteryears. “It is overwhelming to be present here in the company of these great people. For me, with every achievement or an award, the responsibility increases. Once you win something people start expecting more. So we need to work harder and try to achieve greater things,” he said.

Telangana State Table Tennis Association president Narasimha Reddy, Hyderabad District Table Tennis Association secretary Ibrahim Khan, TSTTA technical committee chairman Nagender, Hyderabad District Carrom Association chief BK Haranath, Andhra Pradesh Table Tennis Association president Chenchu Ramaiah were also present at the function.