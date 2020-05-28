Reinventing museums for a new world

By | Published: 28th May 2020 12:10 am

The adverse impact of Covid-19 on museums across the world has upset many museum aficionados. Perhaps, it’s for the first time that museums across the world have been shut for such a long time owing to a single reason. Though the spread of the coronavirus has created an extremely tough situation for many of them, resulting in total cancellation or rescheduling of their activities, a few of them have also leveraged the crisis to emerge as leaders by alerting the public to take precautions.

Earlier, the 1918 H1N1 pandemic (Spanish Flu), the early 20th century tuberculosis epidemic, the late 20th century AIDS epidemic and other health hazards too have severely affected the functioning of museums. But museums live on, capturing our highs and lows, and continuing to tell our stories to many generations. The spirit of museum never dies.

Curative Effect

Historical records show that museums, curators and other supporting staff have shouldered critical social responsibilities to combat deadly diseases in the past. During the early 20th century tuberculosis epidemic in the United States, the cramped conditions of immigrants were a big challenge for hospitals and doctors.

The immigrants could not understand English due to which the medical staff had to rely on museums to educate them about the epidemic through multilingual didactic material and large-scale displays in multiple languages like Yiddish, Italian and Chinese. Museum curators were called in as volunteers to contribute to countering the epidemic.

The H1N1 pandemic that killed about 50 million in the US is another instance where the role of the museums came to the fore. Medical authorities converted many public buildings, including museums and art galleries, into emergency hospitals. Besides, employees of museums were also used for emergency instructional activities in a big way.

Exhibitions Crucial

Exhibitions organised by museums are an effective tool to bring in social change or promote a cause. Thematic exhibitions on past or contemporary societal issues constantly draw a huge footfall into galleries with psychological intentions and objectives.

Museum exhibitions were crucial in the fight against the spread of many diseases. For instance, the 2013-16 Ebola epidemic in West Africa saw thousands of deaths in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. Ebola was not a pandemic, but it created a panic rarely seen in the US. An exhibition at Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History was organised to dispel the myths and rumours. It drew seven million visitors and the idea became a huge hit. The exhibition reduced anxiety and educated the public about the epidemic.

Museums are now organising exhibitions across the world in collaboration with national and international organisations on AIDS, Corona, Swine Flu and other health epidemics to create awareness with several preventive practices.

Slow Restart

With the number of Covid positive cases coming down, countries like Germany, Hong Kong, South Korea and Switzerland have begun to reopen museums. Some important guidelines have been framed by the International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art (CIMAM) based on policies implemented by the National Gallery Singapore, M+ in Hong Kong and the Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, for reopening museums.

The guidelines speak about temperature screening of all visitors, visitor registration, noting visitor’s travel history, limiting large groups, maintaining physical distancing, suspending of activities that target elderly and vulnerable groups, guide tours and ensuring all visitors wear masks.

The staff are also made to undergo interval temperature checkup, wear mask, and are provided medical kits. The museums also need to be equipped with better facility management like sanitisation, increasing the frequency of cleaning and online tickets, etc.

Virtual Museum

Now with the pandemic exacerbating across the world, museums cannot function as usual. At this juncture, they have to act with social responsibility, and their activities need to be focused on leveraging social media to educate the public. As unworthy and false information is being posted on social media, museums have to come up with ideas and blueprints to provide reliable information about safety and preventive measures.

The preventives may be posted as top priorities in an informative manner in local languages to reach all age groups. The concept of a virtual museum should come up along with activities like digital galleries, museum online education programmes and popular lectures.

Though the situation may improve, normalcy may not return till we have a vaccine. If museums are reopened, they have to prepare for a future of unexpected health hazards, epidemics and pandemics. The social responsibility of the museum is to maintain a sanitised and safe environment.

Social Responsibility

The objective of the International Museum Day (IMD), which is celebrated May 18, is all about exchange of cultures, enrichment of cultures, development, co-operation and peace among the people. The theme of IMD-2020, ‘Museum for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion’, aims at redefining its social role to act as a torchbearer for human development in a holistic way.

Mobile exhibitions on recreational vehicles or mobile museums must be developed focusing on health and hygiene; epidemic and pandemics to create awareness. Be it Covid-19 or Swine Flu, the stigma that is created needs to be driven away.

Irrespective of specialisation of museums, the government should make it a policy to showcase health exhibitions and related activities. More awareness generates a more hygienic way of life. In India, the National Museum of Natural History, National Council of Science Museum and Indian Museum have organised such activities.

(The author is Assistant Director, National Commission of Scheduled Tribes, Bhubaneswar)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .