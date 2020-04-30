Relax curbs in containment zones with no new cases: Owaisi

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday requested the State government to give some relaxations in containment zones where no new cases of Covid-19 were reported for 15 days. He urged the government to consider the affected household and its immediate neighbours as the containment zone, while the rest of the area had these relaxations.

In a series of tweets, Asaduddin Owaisi said of total 215 containment zones in GHMC area, there were about 114 containment zones in Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency and adjoining Nampally Assembly constituency. Of this, 40 containment zones have been removed and another 24 zones will seize to exist from Thursday onwards upon completing 15 days since the last reported case of Covid-19. “The remaining 50 zones will complete their 15 days quarantine period around May 2 or 3,” he said.

The Hyderabad MP thanked the AIMIM legislators, corporators and other leaders for leaving no stone unturned in helping residents of containment zones to access necessary amenities. He also thanked GHMC authorities and staff for their untiring efforts in this regard.

