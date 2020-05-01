Relaxation on liquor shops in certain areas

By | Published: 10:02 pm 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: While extending the lockdown for a further period of two weeks from May 4 and easing restrictions in different zones, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to allow liquor shops in certain areas.

The guidelines issued on Friday prescribe that minimum of six-feet of physical distancing must be maintained and there should not be more than five people at one time at a shop. At the same time, consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc. is not allowed in public places during lockdown.

However, the Home Ministry orders today left the decision on liquor shops to the State governments saying, ‘some state governments may choose to keep it closed’.

