Release funds under 13th Finance Commission: Telangana urges Centre

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: The State government urged the Centre to immediately release Rs 2,027 crore sanctioned to Telangana under 13th Finance Commission.

TRS Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav raised the issue in the House during the Zero Hour and said despite repeated pleas from the State government, including Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Union government had not released the funds.

Lingaiah Yadav said due to the delay in conducting elections to local bodies in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh following the High Court’s stay, the Central government had stopped the release of funds. “Soon after the formation of Telangana State, the elections were held to the same. Yet the Centre did not release the funds amounting to Rs 2,027 crore, which is Telangana’s share from the total funds sanctioned under 13th Finance Commission till date,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha member said Chandrashekhar Rao was implementing various schemes, including the 30-day action plan, for the comprehensive development of villages to realise Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of ‘Grama Swarajya’. He pointed out that the State government had released Rs 350 crore to immediately resolve several pending issues pertaining to different villages in the State.

Lingaiah Yadav also demanded the release of funds sanctioned under 14th Finance Commission at the earliest. He said about Rs 450 crore were pending with the Centre with regard to Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme apart from funds pending under Backward Region Grant Fund (BRGF) to erstwhile nine districts of the State.

