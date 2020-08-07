Release water from NSP: CM tells officials

By | Published: 11:25 am 11:26 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the Irrigation department officials to release water to the Nagarjuna Sagar Ayucut farmers at the optimal level.

The Chief Minister instructed the Nagarjuna Sagar chief engineer that the release of water should begin from today (Friday). The Chief Minister said it was decided to release water adequately to Nagarjuna Sagar Ayucut farmers of Nalgonda and Khammam districts jurisdiction as there was water available in abundance in the upper Krishna region and there is a good rain forecast for this Monsoon.

