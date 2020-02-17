Reliance-backed 1917 rakes in over Rs 2,100 cr

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Director Sam Mendes’ war drama 1917, which has Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Partners among the banners associated with the film’s production, continues to perform exceedingly well at the global box-office. The film has grossed over $300 million (Rs 2,100 crore) all over the world so far, and counting.

Starting out at the number one slot at the US box office in its wide opening weekend, the film has garnered commercial as well as critical acclaim. The war drama tells the story of two young British soldiers at the height of the war. It stars George MacKay as Lance Corporal Schofield and Dean-Charles Chapman as Lance Corporal Blake who are given an impossible task to deliver a message deep in the heart of enemy territory that, if successful, would save the lives of 1,600 British soldiers.

The film enjoyed a brilliant awards season, and bagged top honours at all major awards functions. It took home three Academy Awards, three Critics Choice Awards, two Golden Globes, seven BAFTAs among others. Although the lead cast comprises greenhorn actors, 1917 also features feted actors as Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth and Mark Strong in pivotal roles.

1917 was released in India by Reliance Entertainment in January. The film is presented by DreamWorks Pictures and Reliance Entertainment, in association with New Republic Pictures, a Neal Street production, and is produced in association with Mogambo.