Reliance donates Rs. 5 crores to Telangana CMRF

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has donated Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minsiter’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on Friday. RIL representatives Jio CEO KC Reddy and RIL representative Kamal Potlapalli handed over the cheque of Rs 5 crore to Industries Minister K T Rama Rao here on Friday.

Separately, Over 161 members of Ameerpet and SR Nagar Hostels Associations and Welfare Associations under leadership of Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav handed over a cheque for Rs 45 lakh.

Representatives of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry donated Rs 42 lakh, MLA Kale Yadaiah and 18 others from Chevella Constituency handed over cheques worth Rs 30.80 lakh, Sumadhura Infra donated Rs 25 Lakh, President of Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association Amarender Reddy gave Rs 25 lakh, Works Engineers Pvt Ltd donated Rs 25 lakh, Vasavi Real Estates Rs 25 Lakh, Deepikshita Mahila Club Rs 21 lakh, Virupaksha Organic Private Ltd Rs 15 lakh, Vermont Developers Rs 11 lakh, Srico Project Pvt Ltd CMD Srinivasa Rao Rs 10 lakh.

Members of Telangana Recognized Schools Management Association under Minister Gangula Kamalakar donated Rs 10 lakh, Quality Circle Forum of India Rs 10 lakh, Janapriya Engineers Syndicate Rs 10 lakh, Nakshatra IT services Ltd Rs 10 lakh, Chinmaya Seva Trust Rs 10 Lakh, Sri Venkateswara Cine Creations Rs 10 lakh and Former MP Bura Narsaiah Goud Rs 10 Lakh, were the others who made contribution to CMRF to fight dreaded Corona virus.

