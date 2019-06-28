Reliance Industries keen to invest in Himachal Pradesh

By | Published: 7:12 pm

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani here as part of outreach activity for attracting investments to the state, it was announced on Friday.The Chief Minister invited the Reliance Group to participate in the maiden Global Investors Meet being organised by the state government in Dharamsala in November, the state government said.

Thakur said the state government was providing all basic facilities to potential entrepreneurs like availability of land, uninterrupted electricity supply and responsive administration.Ambani showed interest in strengthening the Jio network particularly in rural areas of the state by laying new optical fibre lines.

He also expressed interest in post-harvest management of fruits and vegetables, besides setting up of mobile phone assembly units in Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh areas for which he assured that a team of the company would visit the state to finalise its activities.He also expressed a desire to set up a resort, particularly in Dharamsala area.