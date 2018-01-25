Reliance Jio to woo feature phone users

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:19 pm

Hyderabad: Reliance Jio Infocomm said it is working towards acceleration of achieving the vision of Digital Freedom for the 50 crore feature phone users of India this Republic Day.

Currently, they can neither afford even the cheapest 4G LTE smartphone, nor the exorbitant cost of data and voice charged for 2G services. Consequently, they are unable to avail benefits of a smartphone and the digital ecosystem unlocked by a 4G LTE connection.

The company said India is leapfrogging from a 2G internet and voice era to a digital life. With Jio’s network expected to cover 99 per cent of India’s population this year, India’s 4G coverage will be more than 2G coverage in the country. Quality and affordable data will be within the reach of the common man.

Tariffs charged for feature phone users continue to be exorbitant, while their smartphone counterparts on Jio enjoyed free voice calls and high speed data at affordable tariffs. The high feature phone tariffs make it impossible for them to even think of using data, let alone avail advanced data services like video calling, mobile video and mobile applications.

On the occasion of the Republic Day, the company has introduced a plan exclusively for JioPhone users which will allow them to avail free voice calls and unlimited data (1GB at high speed) for 28 days at a price of only Rs 49. Jio is also introducing data add-ons at Rs 11, 21, 51 and 101.