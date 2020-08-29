Reliance Retail to acquire Future Group’s businesses for Rs 24,713 cr

The deal includes retail & wholesale business as well as the logistics & warehousing business

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:00 pm 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, said it is acquiring the retail & wholesale business and the logistics & warehousing business from the Future Group on a slump sale basis for a lump sum aggregate consideration of Rs 24,713 crore.

The acquisition is being done as part of the scheme in which Future Group is merging certain companies carrying on the aforesaid businesses into Future Enterprises Limited (FEL). As a part of the scheme, the retail & wholesale undertaking is being transferred to Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle Limited (RRFLL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RRVL, while the logistics & warehousing undertaking is being transferred to RRVL.

RRFLL proposes to invest Rs 1,200 crore in the preferential issue of equity shares of FEL to acquire 6.09 per cent of post-merger equity; and Rs 400 crore in a preferential issue of equity warrants which, upon conversion and payment of balance 75 per cent of the issue price, will result in RRFLL acquiring further 7.05 per cent of FEL.

Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures, said, “With this transaction, we are pleased to provide a home to the renowned formats and brands of Future Group as well as preserve its business ecosystem, which have played an important role in the evolution of modern retail in India.”

“We hope to continue the growth momentum of the retail industry with our unique model of active collaboration with small merchants and kiranas as well as large consumer brands. We are committed to continue providing value to our consumers across the country,” she added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .