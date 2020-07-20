Reliance Securities to broaden its portfolio 

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Reliance Securities is planning to roll out new services such as retail/individual loans and health insurance this fiscal. The company aims to shift from being a broking company to a full-fledged financial services and wellness company by utilising the benefits of its physical infrastructure and digital platform and offer a range of ‘phygital’ services. The company, which already offers life insurance, is going to roll out health insurance by end of August and is going to partner with several insurance providers. It will also introduce conventional loan products for individuals in the third quarter of this fiscal by partnering with banks and non-banking financial companies.

Reliance Securities, which operates 1,000 offices of its own and its partners, is keen to continue to invest in mobile and online platforms to make customer experience seamless and frictionless. It also plans to keep adding more products and features. Rajeev Srivastava, chief business officer, Reliance Securities, said, “Our company has been focusing on digital transformation over the last 4-5 years and has made significant investments in all facets relating to customer acquisition, transactions and after-sales service. These efforts have certainly helped us in the Covid-19 induced lockdown period. All our teams have been operational with the help of our digital infrastructure. We could also plan and realign our physical infrastructure accordingly. Work from home has not only improved efficiency and productivity by saving commute time of employees but also brought us rental savings.”

Trends in Covid times

In the last five months the company witnessed a large number of younger investors entering into the financial market. Almost 50 per cent of the accounts acquired so far in this fiscal are of individuals who are aged 30 or less, though they account for only 12 per cent of the overall transactions. A majority of customers are accessing digital platforms through mobile, which is a reflection of growing usage of mobile screen time, even for stock market investments, Srivastava noted.

There is however room for improvement in the capital market investments in India, which currently account for merely five per cent of the overall investments, though the growth rate has seen an upward trend since 2015. The number of demat accounts in 2015 which stood at 18 lakh have gone up to 41 lakh in 2019, at a rate of 3.5 lakh per month. New account rate has also grown significantly in the central depository services this year. Reliance Securities, which deals with commodity, derivatives, currency, mutual funds, insurance, sovereign gold and Gold ETFs (exchange traded funds) has a million plus customer base with $1 billion worth of asset under management (AUM).

Non-metro investments

Srivastava said, “We are seeing non-metros showing growth in the recent times. With the help of digital platforms, participation opportunities for investors in the non-metros have become same as that of those in metros. Only the nature of investments have been varying. While investors in metros were preferring alternative financial products such as commodity trading and ETF products, investors in non-metros had been preferring equity markets.”

When asked if the long-term economic weakness due to Covid-19 has hampered investor sentiment, he said, most of the retail customers look at current and near-term opportunities. Capital market investments have been on the rise with high ticket investments since the time pandemic hit the nation.

Hyderabad market

He said, Hyderabad is one of the most advanced equity-sensible market in the south. The company has seen high volume transactions in the derivative markets. Investors from the city are evolved and understand the complexities of the capital market.

