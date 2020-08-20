Relief centres set up for evacuees: Errabelli

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao urged the people living in the low-lying areas and dilapidated constructions to vacate their houses and take shelter at the relief centres set up by the government as rains are likely to batter for three more days.

He along with Government Whip Vinay Bhaskar, Warangal East MLA Narender, GWMC mayor Prakash Rao, Collector Rajiv Gandhi, GWMC Commissioner Pamela and officials, visited Mysaiah Nagar, Ramannapet, Santhoshimatha Gudi locality, Bhadrakali Gudi locality and Mulugu road in the city on Thursday.

The Minister reached out to the flood victims by a boat through the flood waters. He advised them to call the helpline in case of emergency. He directed the officials to shift the victims to the relief centres and provide food and water.

