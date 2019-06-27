Relief for kin of deceased journalists in Telangana

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderarbad: Kin of 12 journalists who passed away in recent months in the State and three other journalists ailing for some time will get assistance from Journalists Welfare Fund.

State Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana said here on Thursday that the cheques would be handed over to family members of the journalists concerned at the media academy office in Samachar Bhvan at 11 am on June 29. He said that the kin of 208 journalists who passed away were extended a an assistance of Rs 1 lakh each. A monthly pension of Rs 3,000 was being paid to the bereaved families. The pension would be paid for a period of five years. The Journalists Welfare Fund was set up by the State Government. The government has so far released Rs 34.50 crore for the welfare fund. In all 144 children of the journalists who passed away were being extended a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 towards tuition fee.

