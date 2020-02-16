Relief for SCCL on double tax issue

By | Published: 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) on Sunday received substantial relief from paying double tax as the Union Finance Ministry agreed to look into the issue which would have cost the coal major an additional Rs 236 crore.

Submitting a representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her visit to Hyderabad, SCCL explained how the coal stock of 2017 was treated as sales twice. It also informed her that the Central GST sent it a notice to cough up Rs 236 crore towards ‘Clean Energy Cess’.

“When we brought the issue to the notice of the Finance Minister, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, who was sitting next to her, said he understood the problem and asked us to submit a note. He assured us that the problem will be sorted out,” N Balaram, SCCL director finance, said.

Before the GST regime was implemented, SCCL used to pay clean energy cess of Rs 400 per tonne of coal, along with other taxes such as excise, service tax and Value Added Tax (VAT).

From July 1, 2017, all taxes were amalgamated and SCCL was paying taxes without fail. The coal major was also recognised as a punctual tax payer. “However, clean energy cess was continued in the name of GST Compensatory Cess at the same rate of Rs 400 per tonne,” Balaram said.

Meanwhile, SCCL sold stock of 58 lakh tonne it had by June 30, 2017 and accordingly paid the GST compensatory cess in July itself. But, the authorities served it a notice to pay the erstwhile Clean Energy Cess of Rs 400 per tonne. Since then, SCCL was asking the GST authorities to withdraw the notice as it would be a double taxation.

Following Bhushan’s assurance, Balaram submitted a request seeking withdrawal of the tax order without delay. SCCL GM Finance and Accounts Narsimha Reddy and senior officers, including B Mahesh, were present.

