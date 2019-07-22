Relief for TSPSC as SC dismisses petition on Group II recruitment

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission heaved a sigh of relief on Monday with the Supreme Court dismissing a petition challenging the order by the Telangana High Court to go ahead with the selection process for 1,032 Group-II posts.

An SC bench headed by Justice Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee dismissed the petition, refusing to interfere in the issue and also observed that whenever recruitment notifications came, such petitions had become common.

The bench also said Public Service Commissions were suffering due to litigations. There would be small errors, a completely foolproof process was not possible in these kinds of large recruitments, the bench noted.

This will now pave the way for filling 1,032 Group-II posts as per the notification issued on December 30, 2015 and supplementary notification on September 1, 2016, and for which the examination was held in November 2016. The High Court had in June directed the TSPSC also to include the candidates in the selection process who were earlier left out for committing mistakes such as double bubbling in OMR sheets, usage of whiteners and wrong bubbling.

About 7.89 lakh candidates had applied and 5.2 lakh had appeared for the written examination. A list of candidates was short-listed for certificate verification in the ratio of 1:3 and the verification process commenced in June 2017. In the meantime, several complaints alleging lapses by invigilators were made to the TSPSC after the written exam.

The HC’s order in June was challenged via the petition in the SC, to which the bench responded on Monday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .