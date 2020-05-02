Relief to actor Prabhas in property case

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice P Naveen Rao, disposed of a writ petition questioning an order obtained by actor Prabhas. The actor’s property at Serilingampally, Ranga Reddy district, was under dispute. Earlier, the actor filed a writ petition questioning his dispossession from the property. It, however, was not ruled in his favour. On March 31, the XV Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kukatpally, granted an interim injunction in favour of the actor directing the authorities from interfering with the possession and enjoyment of the said property. In the appeal filed against the said order, the authorities pointed out that the trial court did not deal with the vacate petition filed by them. The panel directed the authorities to restrain from demolishing the property of the actor. However, the possession of the property will not be with the actor, it said. Further, the panel directed the trial court to immediately deal with the vacate application of the government and disposed of the case.

Women quota

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghuvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Friday directed the government and the State Election Commission to file its counter substantiating their stand on the constitutional validity of deciding women reservation based on the lottery system in the 2020 Municipal Elections. Bandari Kumaresh filed this writ petition questioning Rule 16 of GO Ms 215 of the Municipal Administration which provides for lottery-based reservation. The panel adjourned the case to July 17 for further hearing.

