Religion first, citizenship next

By | Talha Abdul Rahman | Published: 12:18 am

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s scheduled three-day visit to India starting today (Dec 15), which included a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guwahati, was called off owing to the spiralling protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan have also cancelled their visit to India.

Violent protests have rocked the country’s northeast and students have spilled over to the streets in many parts of the country. Two people were killed last Thursday and thousands have been detained in Assam. The architect of the legislation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had to call off his visit to Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, scheduled for Sunday and Monday. In Delhi, over 40 students have been detained and in protests outside the Jamia Millia Islamia, at least 25 students were injured. A railway station was set on fire in West Bengal and there have been protest marches in cities like Kanpur and Mumbai, as well as in the southern States.

Reacting to the Act, the United States has asked India to “protect the rights of its religious minorities” in line with its “Constitution and democratic values”. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights is “concerned” that the Act is “fundamentally discriminatory in nature” and appears to “undermine the commitment to equality”.

The Act

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 excludes ‘Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan’ from the definition of illegal immigrants under the Citizenship Act, 1955. Therefore, if two friends, a Hindu and a Muslim, enter illegally into India from Bangladesh, it will be the religion of the migrant that would determine if the person is an ‘illegal migrant’.

Further, the Central government is empowered to appoint an officer to grant expedited citizenship to ‘Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan’, where the pre-conditions for grant of citizenship to such persons is not even specified by Parliament and is left entirely to the Central government.

The Act also provides that all citizenship-related legal proceedings, including those concerning expulsion or detention under the Foreigners Act, 1946, would abate in respect of ‘Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan’ who is granted citizenship. Thus, going back to the example of two friends who illegally enter India, one who is Hindu would not be regarded as illegal immigrant and entitled to fast-tracked citizenship in India with no legal proceedings; and the one who is a Muslim would not only be regarded as an illegal immigrant but would also be detained perpetually in India. Apart from their religion, there is no other discernible factor.

Significance of Exclusion

The Act itself makes no reference to persecution of ‘Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan’. Interestingly, it exempts certain areas in the Northeast from this provision such as Tripura and Manipur, and would also not affect the Inner Line Permit system, which restricts free movement of Indian nationals in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland. Therefore, illegal immigrants in such areas would not benefit from this Act.

The significance of exclusion from the definition of ‘illegal immigrant’ is that the children of illegal immigrants are not given legal recognition even if they are born in India. Therefore, where, for instance, a Hindu (Indian) man marries a Muslim (Afghan) woman, their children would not be entitled to get citizenship – and this would be true in all cases where one spouse is an illegal immigrant.

Triple Talaq Justified?

The Act violates several sacrosanct facets of the Constitution. To begin with, the Constitution as well as the Constitutional history of India is absolutely clear that the government cannot discriminate on the basis of religion, and this bar on the power of the government applies equally against the citizens and non-citizens. Discrimination on the basis of religion is absolutely non-negotiable.

In fact, just last year, this government had argued before the Supreme Court in the ‘Triple Talaq’ case that equal protection of law guaranteed under the Constitution applies equally to Hindu women as well as to Muslim women, and triple talaq should be invalidated because shariat makes the condition of Muslim women worse. Therefore, it is stupefying as to how the same government can contend that Muslims on the one hand, and ‘Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan’ on the other can be treated differently.

Further, infraction of the Constitution by the Amendment Act includes absolute abdication of essential law-making function in favour of the Central government where the Act allows the Central government to provide any conditions and restrictions on the power to grant citizenship to ‘Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan’. In the matter of grant of citizenship, the essential criteria for the same have to be provided by law and cannot be left to the will of the Central government.

The Act also discriminates on the basis of country of origin of immigrants. Consequently, a Chinese Buddhist hounded in China would not be eligible to be welcomed in India but a Buddhist from Pakistan would be. Further, while welcoming non-Muslims to India, India has ignored that persecution of a linguistic minority in the country, the Tamil Eelams and persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar – thousands of whom have sought refuge in India. Similar is the fate of Ahmadiya Muslims in Pakistan, who interestingly, are not even regarded as Muslims in Pakistan.

Act in Previous Avatar

The real purpose of the Act seems to be to provide a way to lakhs of Hindus, who have been excluded in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam to remain Indian citizens, and to ensure that not a single Muslim, whether they are migrants or have simply not been able to prove their citizenship, are allowed to remain in India as citizens. One can imagine the scale of the exclusion if NRC is extended to the whole of India.

In fact, it was during the Atal Bihar Vajpayee regime in 2003 that the amendment to the Citizenship Act was effected by which the definition of ‘illegal immigrants’ was inserted and, special provision for Assam and a cut-off date of 1987 was introduced. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, attempts to take India closer to Hindu rashtra, where Muslims are treated as second-class citizens, or worse persona non-grata.

Implementation of the Citizenship Bill 2016 was promised in the BJP manifesto for the 2019 General Elections, which reads “We are committed to enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill for the protection of individuals of religious minority communities from neighbouring countries escaping persecution. We will make all efforts to clarify the issues to the sections of population from North-eastern States who have expressed apprehension regarding the legislation. We reiterate our commitment to protect the linguistic, cultural and social identity of the people of the Northeast. Hindus, Jains, Buddhist and Sikhs escaping persecution from India’s neighbouring countries will be given citizenship in India.”

In a way, India wants to project itself as the ‘promised land’ for Hindus as Israel had done for Jews across the world. However, in its previous avatar, the Citizenship Amendment Bill did not include a general amnesty to all non-Muslim illegal immigrants, which is now provided for. Provision of this amnesty appears to be directly linked to errors in the final list of NRC.

Assam NRC Experience

Due to the shoddy process of preparation of NRC, fellow countrymen from Assam – Hindus and Muslims alike – are living a nightmare though all those who have been excluded may or may not be illegal immigrants. The process was not free from error; and therefore, Muslims too being human beings just like non-Hindus from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, deserve parity in treatment.

Frequent floods and extreme poverty prevented those living on the edge of existence from maintaining any record of their ancestors to establish their lineage and legacy. A lot depended on whether their dead ancestors had taken steps to get themselves included in electoral list or panchayat register or had purchased any property. Other problems included non-provision of any legal aid, even though the process of exclusion could result in permanent detention at a sub-human detention camp. In addition to these, was a major problem of bias. It was reported that the determination process had actually included references to one’s language, diet and dress to determine whether one is a Bangladeshi immigrant.

Initial estimates of illegal immigrants in Assam were in the range of over a crore, but after the completion of NRC process, the number of so-called illegal immigrants is just about 19 lakh, of which about four lakh are Muslims. The process resulted in exclusion of freedom fighters, soldiers and also ISRO scientists.

An excluded person can file an appeal; but the appeal has to be filed before the Foreigner’s Tribunal created in terms of Foreigners Order 1964 under the Foreigner’s Act, 1946 – a wartime legislation intended to summarily remove foreigners from (British) India.

When the Supreme Court ordered preparation of NRC in Assam, it also directed creation of Foreigner’s Tribunals in Assam and left this task to the High Court of Assam. The High Court had, in turn, started the recruitment process of persons to man such tribunals. But unlike any system of public recruitment, there is no public examination to identify the most competent persons who would adjudicate on citizenship. The High Court invited applications from lawyers, former judicial officers and bureaucrats with judicial experience, which really meant a week’s experience could be enough.

Adding insult to the injury is the fact that there was only an orientation programme before these judges of the tribunal could begin to function. This may be contrasted with the position of a civil court judge, who has to hear a suit for recovery of a thousand rupees and has to undergo a training of a year, followed by a few more months of shadowing a judge before he can start adjudication independently.

All these are instances of affront to the Constitution and the rule of law, and the Foreigner Tribunal looks like a modern India’s equivalent of palm tree justice. Recently, some of the orders passed by the tribunal were set aside by the High Court of Assam and the tribunal was castigated for the shoddy job they had done in the name of dispensation of justice.

The Home Minister has also threatened a nationwide NRC. Having seen the failures of the NRC in Assam, the government should not even think about introducing NRC anywhere. The problem, as the Home Minister had put it, is that of “termites”. But who puts the whole house on fire to solve termite problem in one shelf in one almirah in one room of a house?

Partisan Act