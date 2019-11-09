Religious heads urged to maintain peace in Warangal

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Warangal: With no protests or untoward incident taking place after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodya Ramjanma bhoomi case, the police heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, a senior police official said they had made required security arrangements at sensitive places and also talked to the religious heads a couple of days ago and urged them not to get involved in any anti-constitutional actions.

Heavy bandobast was made in Warangal and also at public gathering places to prevent untoward incidents under Warangal Police Commissionerate limits. Section 144 of CrPC was also imposed under the Police Commissionerate limits.

