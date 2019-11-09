Religious progaganda row on Kakatiya University campus

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:39 pm

Warangal Urban: The alleged religious propaganda by some people with the help of students at Kakatiya University (KU) campus here is threatening to snowball into a major controversy. A student from the Department of Gender Studies was allegedly attacked by ABVP activists in connection with the religious propaganda on November 4.

Following the attack, the student lodged a complaint with Hostel Director Dr Mamidala Estari and Registrar Prof K Purushotham on Friday. It is alleged that the propaganda has been going on for the last four months in the hostels. After coming to know of this, some activists of the ABVP caught a person who was preaching a particular religion at Jagjeevan Ram hostel and questioned him about the action.

However, president, SC/ST Employees Association, Kakatiya University, Dr Pulla Srinivas, speaking to ‘Telangana Today,’ said: “The ABVP activists attacked the said person and also a student of gender studies. Following this, the victims approached the Kakatiya University campus police and lodged a complaint. But so far, the police have not registered the FIR.”

Alleging that hostel director Estari had connections with ABVP activists, he said: “If Vinayaka Chavithi festival is organised on the campus, what is wrong in reading a holy book of a particular religion in the hostel room. Reading the book is not religious propaganda in my opinion.”

Srinivas alleged that Estari had been even ‘watching’ the movements of the inmates of the women’s hostel as CCTV cameras had been installed at the hostel. “Is it acceptable to see every movement of women in the hostel by linking the CCTV cameras to the mobile?” he questioned.

When contacted, hostels director Estari said he had no idea about the alleged attack on a student by ABVP activists. “I don’t have any relation with the students unions. I’m here to look after the maintenance of the hostels,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said that some people having vested interests were trying to destabilise the administration by creating unwarranted controversy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter