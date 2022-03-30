Relish the king of fruits as you celebrate return of Aamlicious festival at Khandani Rajdhani

Hyderabad: With the scorching heat, comes the urge for fresh juicy mangoes. Relished fresh off the tree, squeezed into a pulp, mixed in curries, pickled, grilled, enjoyed as desserts, or had in just about any form, mangoes are the food of the Gods and no one can have enough of them.

If you are a mango freak who wants to indulge in the fruit for breakfast, lunch, and dinner this summer, then you must head over to Khandani Rajdhani.

The king of thalis is all set to once again celebrate the grand flavours of the king of fruits at its annual Aamlicious festival. The yearly feast will be held from April 1 to May 31 across all Khandani Rajdhani outlets in the country including the Hyderabad branch.

Mango lovers can trace the sweet memories associated with mangoes by gorging on this fruit in a bunch of options like everyone’s favourite, Aamras, Mango Sabudana Kheer, or Palak Aamras Chaat.

The menu will also include contemporary innovations such as the delicious KachiKairi Ring Dhokla, the refreshing Ker Sangri, aromatic Mango Pulao, and delectable Mango Fajeto. To top it all up nicely, there’s the irresistible Mango Jalebi that will leave you craving for more.

Diners will be spoilt for choice with each meal having at least five to six mango preparations. The vegetarian thali is an annual feast encompassing an exceptional amalgam of India’s never-heard-before yet most loved mango delicacies.

While lunch is served from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, dinner is served from 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm. The price is Rs 599 plus taxes.