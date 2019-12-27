Relish the unique flavour of Masala Coffee

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Have you ever heard about masala coffee? Wait, don’t imagine the real ‘masala coffee’ now, we are talking about the band called Masala Coffee, from Kerala, which is making waves in different parts of the globe. The journey of the group started in Mumbai in 2014.

Varun Sunil, the founder of Masala Coffee and who performed solo in Telugu movie Rajdooth, says, “I still remember a journalist asking me the band’s name. I didn’t have any name in mind. My friend suggested ‘masala chai’ because lot of Mumbaikars have chai, for a change I named it ‘Masala Coffee’ which turned out really well.”

The band line-up comprises Varun Sunil (percussionist/ vocalist), Crishna(vocals), Aslam (vocals), Preeth (guitars), David (guitars), Pauly (bass guitar), Krishnaraj (violin), Dayasankar (drums), Steve Kotoor (keyboards). This is sixth time the band will be in Hyderabad, this time to perform at the Vibe 2020 event which is set to happen on December 31.

They are breaking barriers of genre and language by composing songs and covers in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Punjabi and English among others. Their performance is different in each city, and they change the songs according to the place. “I have many projects lined up and we are the only band performing in movies.

We have worked in movies like Uriyadi and Kannum Kannum Koliadithal in Tamil, Mundina Nildana in Kannada, Solo and Hello Namaste in Malayalam, Bougain Villa in Telugu which is yet to be released,” adds Varun. The band is coming up with their first album Kimaya in 2020. For now, they are gearing up to perform live this New Year.

“We are happy to associate with Vibe 2020 as there are many exciting things planned for audiences. It’s going to be an experience to remember,” concludes Varun. Ticket prices for the VIBE 2020 start at Rs 999 and can be booked on Ph.7671967171 or 7671942433 or the ticketing platforms including Bookmyshow, Paytm, Insider, Mera Events. The media partner for the event is Telangana Today.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter