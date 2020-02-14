Relive a food trail at SBOW

By | Published: 10:25 pm

The season of expressing love is here and SodaBottleOpenerWala, the much-adored quintessential Bombay- Irani Café and Bar has something special planned till March 1 for all the Rustoms and Nilufers out there. Relive the famous Parsi love story with your special someone as you relish every dish from some special instances in their love story.

This specially- curated menu will start with the Pomegranate Rasam which Rustom came to know about when they met at a grocery shop for the first time. Then, this lead on to their first date at home where Rustom made Nilufer his special Salad-Curried beet with tossed walnut and coconut.

An avid explorer, Nilufer dreamt of travelling on a swan-shaped board but, alas, Rustom could only give her a Chicken on raft (kharri topped with smoked chicken, salli and pomegranate). The spicy scent of Mint and sumac paneer akuri on kharri tart will send you into a tizzy.

Apart from that, they also have the Kid Paneer and Mutt, which happens to be Nilufer’s alltime favourite along with Kid Gosht. Upon discovering his undying love for cherries during their courtship, the multi-talented Nilufer made Rustom’s Love for Cherries.

Where: SodaBottleOpenerWala, Niharika Jubilee One, Road No 1, Jubilee Hills

When: Ongoing till March 1