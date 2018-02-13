Relive the ’90s with Naina & Sameer

By | Published: 12:29 am

If you get transported with joy when you listen to old Hindi songs and stories of the ’90s then, the TV Show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is a must-watch for you. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and chronicles the adolescent romance between the leads — Naina and Sameer.

For viewers, the show, set in the ’90s era, is simple and smooth-going. The entire show is shown as flashback which is narrated by older Naina but it is not yet disclosed who is portraying the role of older Naina, the audience are only introduced to the voice till date.

Unlike the present TV serials, this show is completely different. It doesn’t take you to the fantasy world in each and every episode. Started in September, the show is winning hearts of the ’90s kids who can relate to the story shown on-screen.

Be it the clothes, songs or rules of the society, everything seems to be well-researched. If you feel that you do not find anything on Indian television that is close to reality, then this dramatic show is definitely going to win your heart. And, be patient. The show is not as fast as current shows.

— Sweta Pendyala