Remain calm for justice: Sanjay Raut to Sushant’s family

Mumbai: Reiterating that the Mumbai Police is doing its job in probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday urged the late actor’s family and others to “maintain calm” and let the police do their job.

“The aim is to ensure justice for Sushant. I request the (Sushant’s) family members and all others to remain quiet for some time and allow the Mumbai Police to peacefully complete their investigations. All must cooperate with the police probe,” Raut told media persons.

Responding to a query, he categorically stated that Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray’s name “does not figure anywhere in any manner at all”.

“Aditya Thackeray’s name has been floated only by the media. Anybody can mention anybody’s name, especially involving the big personalities or their family members, for publicity and creating sensationalism. This has become the media norm in recent times,” Raut asserted.

On the oft-repeated demands for a CBI probe, Raut countered: “What different angles will the CBI investigate… Let the police probe get over first. Then, if you are not satisfied, bring in the CBI, or if needed, even the Mossad and KGB.”

He pointed out that the issue must be viewed in proper perspective since the CBI has already taken over the probe according to what Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court.

He said that all political parties, and the Sena’s opponents and Sushant’s family members should wait since the Mumbai Police probe is soon to be completed.

“The Bihar Government has illegally transferred it (the Sushant case) to the CBI. It is clearly and established that law and order is a state subject and this violates the state’s jurisdiction in federalism,” Raut declared.

Raut’s comments came a day after ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi constituent Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar threw his full weight behind the Mumbai and Maharashtra Police forces saying he had “100 per cent faith in them”.

Earlier, the MVA had taken a clear stand that since the Mumbai Police are already probing the case professionally from all angles, there’s no need to hand it over to the CBI.