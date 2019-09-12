By | Published: 5:05 pm

Yoga instructor and author Ira Trivedi, whose tryst with the practise began not in India, but in the US, feels that yoga has had a powerful comeback in the past few years, and remaining fit is simpler than it seems.

Trivedi, 31, says that even though yoga has been in the Indian culture for long and originated here, it has witnessed a dip in popularity. However, it bounced back some 5 to 6 years ago owing to governmental push and also as a greater resistance against lifestyle problems.

“Problems like stress, anxiety, high or low blood pressure and diabetes come up because of the modern lifestyle, which is why yoga has become popular recently,” she says. The instructor-writer claims that sitting is the new smoking, and it is simple to stay fit.

“Prolonged sitting can lead to spine and mental problems. People can stay fit in simple ways: Eating correctly, doing gentle spinal movements and walking. It’s very simple to stay fit; it just requires habit and some amount of initial discipline.”

Trivedi’s personal journey with yoga began almost 15 years ago when she was a student at Wellesley College in Massachusetts. “I was exposed to yoga more there because I saw so many celebrities doing it. I remember I walked into a yoga studio, but it was so expensive that I could not afford it as a student. Then when I came back to India, I became curious.” Among her books, Trivedi has authored India in Love: Marriage and Sexuality in the 21st Century.