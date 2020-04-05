Remand prisoner attacks police, escapes with revolver in Nizamabad

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Nizamabad: A remand prisoner assaulted policemen on security duty, snatched away a revolver from one of them and escape from Nizamabad government hospital where he was taken for treatment on Saturday night.

Prasad, a resident of Goutham Nagar in Nizamabad town, was recently arrested by Makloor police in connection with a theft case. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody by the and district court, and was sent to Nizamabad jail.

On Saturday night, he consumed some sedative pills, following which the jail officials shifted him to the GGH hospital for treatment in the prisoner’s ward on the fourth floor. While undergoing treatment, Prasad attacked the policmen on duty and snatched away a revolver from one of them. He also attacked a nurse.

On getting information about the incident, Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Karthikeya visit the hospital and conduct an enquiry as to how the accused managed to get sedative pills in jail. Police have launched a manhunt for him. Prasad is also an accused in a murder case under Armoor police station limits.

