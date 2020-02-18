Remand prisoner attempts suicide in Bhadrachalam sub-jail

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Kothagudem: A 25-year-old man under judicial remand at Bhadrachalam sub-jail has allegedly attempted suicide in the district on Tuesday. The prisoner called Praveen Kumar alias Gaja has cut his wrist with the metal sheet of bathroom door at the jail. It was said that the prisoner was under distress as he was not able to get bail in a theft case he committed in last December.

He was shifted to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for treatment and his condition was stable. Kumar who belongs to Reddypalem in Burgampahad mandal in the district was an habitual offender and was lodged in jail many times in the past, informed the officials.

