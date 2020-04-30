By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: Simultaneous announcements about remdesivir, the experimental coronavirus drug, ability to treat people with Covid-19 presented conflicting views.

Remdesivir is an intravenous, antiviral medicine that is being studied in clinical trials around the world as a possible treatment for Covid-19.

A statement from Gilead Sciences, Inc. the company that makes remdesivir, said it, “is aware of positive data” from a federal trial of the drug but did not release the data from that trial. The other, an academy study published in the The Lancet, reported negative results.

The Lancet mentions that no specific antiviral drug has been proven effective for treatment of patients with severe coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Remdesivir (GS-5734), a nucleoside analogue pro drug, has inhibitory effects on pathogenic animal and human coronaviruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in vitro and inhibits Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus, SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 replication in animal models.

Meanwhile, Gilead also released data from the former study with another statement. It showed that the outcomes of patients who received either five days or ten days of remdesivir had “similar improvement.”

If remdesivir is approved, Gilead’s statement said, “we are committed to making the medicine both accessible and affordable to governments and patients around the world.”

Earlier this month, many organisations co-authored a letter to President Donald Trump, urging his administration not to award monopolies to pharmaceutical companies working on Covid-19 vaccines and cures. ”Data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,” Anthony Fauci, the top US epidemiologist who oversaw the study, said.

Fauci likened the finding to the first retrovirals that worked, albeit with modest success, against HIV in the 1980s.

WHO yet to back trials

World Health Organisation (WHO) officials declined to weigh in on the latest findings, saying that they had not reviewed the complete study.

China trials

In a randomised study of adults hospitalised for severe coronavirus in Wuhan, China- the epicentre of the pandemic- the 158 patients who received remdesivir did not improve any faster than the 79 patients in a control group who received a placebo. The drug also failed to lower the amount of virus in the body or the risk of death.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .