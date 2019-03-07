Remedy for fibroids in uterus

By | Published: 10:07 pm

It is not uncommon for a woman approaching menopause to have an erratic bleeding issue and an evening at the investigations shows fibroids and, then, some intervention is, invariably, the prescription. But, let us discuss an easy way out.

Firboids are innocent but abnormal growths on the uterus and it would be a surprise to know that about 80% of women would probably have them. They can come to the knowledge of the person on an ultrasound scan which is done either as a part of a routine annual health check-up or if it is done for any other purpose. It comes as a surprise to many as they do not cause any symptoms as such in most of the women.

As such, these abnormal growths or the harmless tumours could appear on the different layers of the uterus. They could grow on the outer or the serous layer of the uterus. Only if they become big to a certain extent they could push on the surrounding structures like the ureter, which is a fine tube from the kidney draining the urine into the urinary bladder. It could cause a blockage of the tube under such circumstances.

But, they seldom grow to that size to block them in practical terms. More often than not, they lead to increase in the size of the uterus — sometimes, almost to the size of the first trimester of pregnancy. They could also occur in the muscular layer of the uterus and every time there is a period, women tend to have excessive menstrual bleeding that occurs due to contraction of the uterus.

It is not really known why the fibroids develop, but one probable reason is the oestrogen and progesterone hormones which are likely to stimulate the growth. They could also run in families but not necessarily hereditary again. Obese women are more likely to develop fibroids too.

The only cause for concern due to fibroids predominantly is the excessive bleeding during periods. Women complain of heavy bleeding, prolonged periods and in some bleeding between periods. Clots during menses troubles them more.

Cramps during periods are more common in these women. There could be increased urination. Pain during intercourse is complained in some women. Pain in lower abdomen and lower back are some common symptoms.

Usually, fibroids shrink after menopause. Also, there is seldom any evidence of any fibroid ever turning cancerous. It is only when a woman complains of the above symptoms that fibroid uterus needs to be considered for treatment. The other reason is when a young woman looking to get pregnant has to get rid of the fibroids with intervention.

Homoeopathic medicine has good remedies to see that the irregularities in menses are promptly corrected. Belladonna, Ustilago, Secale cor, Sabina, Calcarea carb, Phos, Platina, Lilium tig, Thuja, Silicea, etc., go a long way in correcting the situation. To see that a woman is not under stress to choose any other intervention, homoeopathic medicine is the best remedy.

(Co-authored by Dr Nikitha Neela; Ph: 96039 61190)