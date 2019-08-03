Remembering a legendary singer

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Born in a Bengali family on August 4, 1929, Abhas Kumar Ganguly, alias Kishore Kumar, was the youngest of four siblings, the older three being Ashok Kumar (the eldest and well-known actor), Sati Devi, and Anoop.People called him Kishoreda and it is said that as a child Kishoreda had a coarse, grating voice. Apparently, after an injury to his toe, he suffered immensely and cried non-stop for a month. Since then, his voice cleared and turned melodious.

Kishoreda started his film career as a chorus singer at Bombay Talkies, and his first film appearance was in Shikari (1946), in which his brother, Ashok played the lead role. Music director Khemchand Prakash gave Kishore Kumar a chance to sing Marne Ki Duayen Kyon Mangu for the film Ziddi (1948). After this, Kishoreda was offered many other assignments.Kishore established himself as a playback singer while singing for Dev Anand. Dev Anand and Kishoreda had such a rapport that the latter always asked Dev how he wanted to style his singing and Dev Anand replied by asking him to do it with as much pep as he wanted.

Kishore Kumar sang the most songs in his career for Rajesh Khanna — close to 245 songs picturised on Rajesh Khanna across 92 films, to be precise, which is an unbeaten record for singer-actor combination.Kishore Kumar was more an imitator-cum-improviser. SD and RD Burman understood that Kishore Kumar gave his best when he was given a semi-finished song for practice, which he improvised and later came prepared for final recording. Only those music directors, who knew that quality of Kishoreda, extracted the best results from him.

The outcome was that in a duet song, or same songs in multiple singer versions, Kishoreda always sounded better than others.Most of Kishore Kumar’s hit songs are with SD Burman, RD Burman, Rajesh Roshan, Kalyanji Anandji, Bappi Lahiri to a lesser extent.Kishore’s voice was the lifeline of many stars of the era. His songs were superhits with all the actors, whether they were successful or not. Almost all heroes had superhit songs with Kishore, irrespective of story, situation, etc.

He was not restricted to any particular mood and sang all kinds of songs — be it comedy, ghazal, melancholic, love, duet, etc — with equal verve.The versatile and legendary singer sang in many Indian languages, including Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Oriya and Urdu. Though he left this planet at the age of 58, he will be remembered until Indian cinema exists.