Remembering ‘grand old man’ of Telugu cinema

Hailed as ‘grand old man’ of Telugu cinema, TVS Shastri’s contribution to the field is remarkable. Born on June 8, 1920 in Godavarru village in Kankipadu mandal of Krishna district, Sastri left for Bombay with his friends to pursue his passion in cinema at the age of 20.

Although he has hired KS Prakasa Rao, G Varalakshmi, Tapi Dharamarao and Kumari for the lead roles in his movie, he had to shelve the project after recording a song, over differences with the director. Sastri had stayed back in Bombay and joined the film company of the then popular Hindi actor, director-producer Mazhar Khan. Within no time, he climbed the ladder and assumed general manager’s position in the company.

In 1947, Sastri returned to Madras at the invitation of KS Prakasa Rao to help him in his maiden production Drohi, a Telugu family drama which was directed by LV Prasad. The next year, he joined Ghantasala Balaramaiah’s Pratibha Productions and ever since the banner’s name struck to him as ‘Pratibha Sastri’. It is here he met legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao and their friendship lasted a lifetime.

Pratibha Sastri worked as an associate producer for several movies produced by Venus Pictures and Ashok Movies. He also worked for Sarathi Studios’s Athmeeyulu and Vijaya Productions Sri Raja Rajeswari Coffee Club, besides working for Hindi movies including Jyoti Bane Jwala and Prem Tapasya, directed by Dasari Narayana Rao.

His outstanding contribution to Telugu cinema, however, was the all-time musical hit Jayabheri which was released in 1959. Sastri co-produced the movie with Vasireddy Narayana Rao. In the words of popular yesteryear Kannada producer Vikram Srinivasan, “Observing TVS Sastri, a generation of production controllers had learned the nuances of film production. With his work, he laid out an unwritten syllabus for the first-generation production controllers.” Veteran singer PB Srinivas once hailed him as, ‘Adviteeya Pratibha Sastri’.