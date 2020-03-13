Remembering Telangana’s ‘Bhagat Singh’

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Karimnagar: The CPI district unit will organise a commemoration meeting at Mohammadapur on the 72nd death anniversary of Telangana Armed Struggle leader Anabhari Prabhakar Rao on Saturday. CPI State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and other leaders will take part in the meeting.

Considered as Telangana’s Bhagat Singh, Prabhakar Rao fell to the bullets of Nizam’s army near Mohammadapur hillocks on March 14, 1948.

Born in a Deshmukh family, Prabhakar Rao was attracted towards communism and fought for the poor. He studied revolutionary movements as a teenager and gained support when he demanded equal rights for the Telugu speaking people under Nizam area.

His legacy prompted the youth in Telangana to begin the struggle for the independence of Telangana and also led to the rise of socialism in Hyderabad State.

Prabhakar Rao was born on August 15, 1910, in Polampalli of Thimmapur mandal to Venkateshwara Rao and Radhabai. While studying in Nizam College in Hyderabad, he was inspired by the ideology of freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Subash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

He was elected as Karimnagar district secretary of Andhra Mahasabha. On the call given by then district president Baddam Yella Reddy, a dalam was formed under the leadership of Prabhakar Rao and fought against bonded labour, suppression, landlords and doras.

Dalam led by 37-year-old youth Prabhakar Rao burnt the land patta papers of poor kept illegally by landlords and Jamindars. Besides fighting against social evils, communist party dalam also faced Razakars, Nizam’s private army. Nizam’s close adviser Khasim Razvi formed Razakars.

The Nizam offered the talukdar collector post to Prabhakar Rao. However, he denied the offer and fought for the poor. At one stage, the Nizam issued ‘Nazar Bandh’ orders against Prabhakar Rao.

Members of the entire dalam (12 members) died in the exchange of fire with Nizam’s police and Razakars took place in the hillocks of Muhammadpura near Husnabad on March 14, 1948. It was the first encounter in the district that took place as part of the Telangana Armed struggle movement.

Tumoju Narayana, Papaiah, Singireddy Bhupathi Reddy, Balram Reddy and others also died in the encounter.

