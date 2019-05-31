Remembering the gentle giant star Don Williams

By | Published: 9:36 pm

In the early 1920s, the southern United States country music which was also known as Western/simply country/hillbilly music was one of the most popular music of the time. This genre has its roots from the blues and American folk music. Most often, country music consists of folk lyrics and harmonies accompanied by fiddles, harmonicas, banjos, electric and acoustic guitars.American country singer and songwriter Donald Ray Williams known as Don Williams was born on May 27, 1939 in Floydada, Texas. His career in country music began in the early ’70s, where he learned guitar from his mother, and began his solo career in 1971 and retired in 2006. After releasing his first country single, Don’t You Believe, in 1972. Two years later in 1974, We Should Be Together became Don’s first Top Five hit.

His first single I Wouldn’t Want to Live If You Didn’t Love Me became a number one hit, and was also the first of a string of top ten hits Don had between 1974 and 1991. The singer also appeared in the 1975 Burt Reynolds films W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings and 1980 Smokey and the Bandit IIIn 1980, the release of his I Believe in You, written by Roger Cook and Sam Hogin, was Williams’ eleventh and was no 1 in The United States country chart. Later that year, readers of the London-based magazine Country Music People named Don Williams Artist of the Decade.

William’s music earned popularity internationally and had a massive following in Europe, especially in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Ireland, Ukraine, India, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Zimbabwe.America’s superstars and variety of recording artistes of different genres had a strong influence on William’s music. His hits have been covered by artistes such as Eric Clapton, Johnny Cash, Alan Jackson, Lefty Frizzell, etc.in 2010, Country Music Association inducted Don Williams into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He passed away in 2017 while suffering from emphysema, after the tribute album Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams was issued. The song tribute features an impressive line-up by artistes such as Brandy Clark, Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Alison Krauss, John Prine, Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell, Trisha Yearwood, Keb’ Mo’, Garth Brooks.