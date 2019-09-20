Remembering the king of Reggae, Bob Marley

By | Published: 8:06 pm

It’s been three decades that the most famous singer and songwriter Robert Nesta Marley aka Bob Marley was born on 6 February 1945. Born to a Jamaican mom and a white dad, Bob, was one of the artistes in the world who showed how musicians could and should fight against oppression.

He transcended three musical genres successfully, namely rock steady, reggae and ska. However, he is still considered to be the king of reggae and his legendary songs are still on the top of most playlists and the passion he embodied and communicated when he performed his music shows live are highly influential that won over his audiences and earned him fans across the globe.

Although Marley considered cannabis also known as marijuana a healing herb, he supported the legalisation of the drug. His songs expressed peace, love, and equality, and these values were an expression of the philosophy he lived by.

After forming Bob Marley and the Wailers they released their debut studio album The Wailing Wailers in 1965, which contained the single One Love/People Get Ready and the song was immensely popular, topping the top five worldwide music charts, and this established the group as a rising figure in reggae music.

Marley was an artiste whose mixed racial background and life experiences contributed significantly to his journey which made him a superstar. His songs depicted about the struggles of the African people while suggesting the need for Pan-African unity to overcome oppression. After releasing numerous songs and successful live shows. In July 1977, Marley was found to have a type of malignant melanoma under the nail of a toe, a symptom of already-existing cancer.

Marley collapsed during a jogging tour in Central Park and was brought to the hospital where he learned that his cancer had spread to his brain. After two days, his last concert took place at the Stanley Theater in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on 23 September 1980. Marley’s health deteriorated as his cancer had spread throughout his body and Marley died on May 11, 1981.

Marley was buried with the possessions that had the most meaning and value to him in his life. They included his red Gibson guitar, a bud of marijuana, a Bible and a football. It was a complete mixture of religion, music and football which happen to be the legendary singer and a third word hero, Bob Marley’s vital components of his extravagant life.

Lyrics of No Woman No Cry

No, woman, no cry

No, woman, no cry…..

‘Cause, ’cause, ’cause I remember when we used to sit

In the government yard in Trenchtown

Oba observing the ‘ypocrites

Mingle with the good people we meet

Good friends we have, oh, good friends we’ve lost

Along the way

In this great future, you can’t forget your past

So dry your tears, I seh

No, woman, no cry

No, woman, no cry

‘Ere, little darlin’, don’t shed no tears

No, woman, no cry

Said, said, said, I remember when-a we used to sit

In the government yard in Trenchtown

And then Georgie would make the fire lights, I seh

A log wood burnin’ through the night

Then we would cook cornmeal porridge, I seh

Of which I’ll share with you

My feet is my only carriage

And so I’ve got to push on through

But while I’m gone

Everything’s gonna be all right

Everything’s gonna be all right

Everything’s gonna be all right

Everything’s gonna be all right

Everything’s gonna be all right

Everything’s gonna be all right

Everything’s gonna be all right

Everything’s gonna be all right

So no woman, no cry

No woman, no cry

I say, oh little oh little darling, don’t shed no tears

No woman, no cry

No woman, no woman, no woman, no cry

No woman, no cry, one more time I’ve got to say

Oh little little darling, please don’t shed no tears

No woman, no cry

No woman, no woman no cry

