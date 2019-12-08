Reminiscences of the glorious past in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:27 am 8:18 pm

When it comes to heritage sites in Telangana, there is no dearth of them, especially in and around Hyderabad. The city of Nizams has quite a few sites to boast of, including a few like the prestigious educational institution – University of Hyderabad. A team of archaeologists led by Professor KP Rao have identified about 25 burials near the main gate of the University of Hyderabad. These are of immense archaeological importance. Along with these, there are several other structures inside the huge campus that sheds light on our glorious past.

Menhir Rock

The Menhir rock is dated back to 2000 BC. It is a tall structure that is tapering towards the top. In the past, people used to burry and dump all the belongings of the dead in these sites.

In 2004-05, a team under the supervision of Prof KP Rao (Department of History, UoH ), excavated five burials in the surroundings of the ‘rock’, which led to some path-breaking information about human settlements in the area centuries ago.

According to Prof Rao, “The excavated materials include human skeletal remains, earthen pots, iron objects, etc. These remains date back to the Megalithic period, also known as Iron Age.” He says that part of the scientific data obtained from the site goes back to about 2200 BC, which is more than 4,000 years back. Interestingly, this is the earliest date for any ‘Iron Age’ site in India.

“The site was originally declared as protected site by Nizam’s Archaeology Department. Now, the site is under the protection of Telangana Heritage Department,” shared Rao.

He is of the opinion that it would be a more educative experience if this site in the campus is converted into an archaeological park. Earlier, some microlith stone tools were also noticed on the campus, which indicate Hyderabad city has a history of about 30,000 years of human presence in the region.

According to environmentalist Dr Ravi Jillapalli, “Proper measures should be taken up immediately by the UoH administration and ASI to label, fence and protect these important monuments in the campus.”

Mushroom Rock

According to ASI, it is one among the heritage rocks which are formed naturally in the city of Hyderabad. The site becomes a favourite scouting area for trekking enthusiasts and the rest of the campus community.

Rock Temple

Rock Temple is believed to be at least 800-plus years old. According to some people, it was a Buddhist preaching site back in those early times. Another local myth is that Ranganatha Swamy had migrated from Ranganatha Swamy temple in Gopanpally due to an unwanted happening in that area and stayed at the Rock Temple ever since.

The Oldest Well in UoH

The oldest well in UoH is located behind the SN School, popularly known as the ‘Tamarind Grove’ among the student community. The well provides water throughout the year, irrespective of the climatic conditions. Years ago, the well is believed to have been used for farming purpose. Another feature of the well is that the design on its wall looks historic.

The recent rains have filled up the well once again and it is now used by the Horticulture Department of the University for watering the plants. The well becomes a reliable source of water, especially during the summer.

Golden Threshold

It was the house of Sarojini Naidu which was donated to the University of Hyderabad. Now, the University has taken the first step towards and plans to convert the heritage complex of the Golden Threshold in Abids into a cultural and literary hub by creating a 100-capacity indoor space called Rajkumari Indira Devi hall. The hall, endowed by Rajkumari Indira Devi Dhanrajgir, was inaugurated on November 6 by the Cultural Advisor to Government of Telangana, Dr KV Ramanachary.

Apart from this, recently, one of the world’s oldest black granite stones was discovered near the School of Earth Sciences. It was cut off by half already as people were unaware of its significance. The vast campus at Gachibowli is believed to have even more ‘burials’ which will prove to be vital information regarding the existence of human beings in the region centuries ago.

