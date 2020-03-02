Renault drives on success of Triber

By | Published: 5:23 pm

Renault Triber has struck a strong chord with customers owing to its outstanding quality and superior value package of being attractively designed, super-spacious, ultra-modular and well equipped, offered at an affordable price.

The edition offers space for one to seven adults in comfort in less than 4 meters along with more than 30 class leading features such as EASYFIX seats, SUV Skid plates, LED Instrument Cluster, Twin AC with vents on 2nd and 3rd row, Styled Flex Wheels, High Ground Clearance of 182 mm and a 20.32 cm (8-inch) Touchscreen MediaNav Evolution system.

The automobile manufacturing company revealed the Triber EASY-R AMT at the Auto Expo 2020. The new edition will be launched in the first half of this year. The outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France, Renault Triber was specifically designed keeping in mind opportunities for innovative products in the Indian market.

Renault Triber has offered an unmatched value proposition to customers looking at a less than 4 meter car. Renault Triber has stood out as being a super-spacious, ultra-modular, affordable, fuel-efficient vehicle with attractive interiors which boasts of many modern and practical features in less than 4 meters.

With the EASY-R AMT option, Renault will take forward the key USPs of Triber being a Flexible, Attractive & Affordable offering. Flexible, in terms of providing customers the enhanced comfort of city and highway driving. Attractive, by the EASY-R technology with Traffic Assist which allows you to comfortably navigate in heavy traffic conditions. Affordable, by the fact that it will offer superior fuel efficiency and will be competitively priced.

Renault Triber EASY-R AMT comes fitted with the ENERGY engine – a 1.0-liter petrol engine, offering a great balance between performance and fuel economy, with low total cost of maintenance.

Renault Triber is the outcome of joint efforts between Renault teams in India and France. The exterior design is unique, modern and attractive, combining dynamism and sturdiness in its less-than-four-meter length while offering unmatched roominess. Renault Triber will be available in five attractive colors, namely – Metal Mustard, Electric Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver and Ice Cool White.

A vibrant look

Renault Triber’s vibrant look is reflected in its sleek and taut lines as well as in its inclined windscreen and rear window and slight roof drop. This is further accentuated by the body-fold which joins the door handles and extends onto the sculpted wing shoulders.

Visible robustness

The new front-bumper expresses sturdiness and modernity and suggests a greater capacity to cope with the most difficult roads. Best level of ground clearance of 182 mm reinforces the impression of robustness, as do other features such as the sculpted bonnet, front and rear SUV skid plates, roof rails with load carrying capacity, and wheel arch cladding and lower protective door panels, giving the vehicle an adventurous look and making it suitable for all types of roads.