Rene Hospital distributes anti-Covid materials to cops

Peddapalli: Rene Hospital, one of the leading hospitals in Karimangar, supplied anti-Covid material to Ramagundam commissionerate police. Hospital owner, Dr Bangaru Swamy, along with another doctor Dr Shankarnath, handed over the safety gear to Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana at his chamber on Friday.

Personal protection equipments (PPE) kits, thermal scanners, masks and sanitisers were supplied to the cops who were discharging duties putting their lives at risk, Dr Swamy said.

